Geek News on the Radio for May 11th, 2017

Stanley Weston, creator of action figures, dies at 84

Stanley Weston, who helped to create G.I. Joe — if not the concept of the “action figure” itself — has died. He was 84. Though Weston did not name the iconic hero of toy shelves, afternoon UHF cartoons and, later, summer popcorn movies, he developed the concept for the toy and sold it to the predecessor of today’s Hasbro.

‘Hellboy’ Reboot in the Works With ‘Stranger Things’ Star David Harbour

Hellboy, the demonic comic book hero turned Guillermo del Toro film franchise, is poised to return to the big screen, this time without the filmmaker at the helm. Millennium is in negotiations with producers Larry Gordon and Lloyd Levin for a new installment that would reboot and relaunch the property. Mike Richardson of Dark Horse Entertainment is also producing.

‘Deadpool’ Animated Series Co-Created by Donald Glover Lands at FXX

“Deadpool” is heading to TV — in animated form. FXX is working on an animated series for Marvel’s “Deadpool,” which will be created by Donald Glover and Stephen Glover, Variety has learned. The untitled show has been given a straight-to-series order, with a 10-episode first season expected to debut in 2018.

First Look at The Gifted‘s Polaris Shows the Government’s Still Rounding Up Mutants

Fox’s upcoming X-Men drama The Gifted is a Marvel story as old as time. People with powers walk among us, those without powers fear them, and the government is seemingly hell-bent on capturing and imprisoning all of the… well, the gifted. Last night, Bryan Singer, who’s directing the first episode of the series, took to Instagram to post a behind-the-scenes production photo of Polaris (Emma Dumont) trapped in some sort of plastic encasement.

Judge Dredd to become TV show

Entertainment Weekly can exclusively reveal that independent entertainment studio IM Global and independent U.K. games developer and publisher Rebellion have struck a deal to turn the iconic comic book character into a live-action TV show called Judge Dredd: Mega City One. The potential show is set in a future where the East Coast of the U.S. has become a crowded and crime-ridden megalopolis. The plan is to make the series an ensemble drama about a team of Judges — futuristic cops invested with the power to be judge, jury, and executioner — as they deal with the challenges the future-shocked 22nd century throws at them.

