Seattle Man Breaks Courthouse Window so he could go to Jail

Seattle police have given a man who vandalized a courthouse exactly what he wanted.

On Wednesday, the unidentified man reportedly ripped a road sign out of the ground and hurled it through a large plate-glass window at the King County Courthouse — in full view of two officers, according to the Seattle P.D. When arresting officers asked why he committed the crime, he told them because he wanted to go to jail.

It turns out it wasn’t the man’s first attempt to get arrested. A short time earlier, the man tried trespassing at the Morrison Hotel, but responding officers refused to take him into custody, police records reveal.

Police say man broke courthouse window because he wanted to go to jail https://t.co/GhqYZNTWIJ #seattle pic.twitter.com/CnUiq3hcJn — Seattle Reddit (@rSeattleWA) September 24, 2021

Is it easier to get into jail than a homeless shelter?