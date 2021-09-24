Marvel is suing to keep the rights of the ‘Avengers’ Characters

The estate of Steve Ditko has filed two copyright terminations against Marvel in regards to ‘Doctor Strange’ and ‘Spider-Man’ origin stories.

As a response to these lawsuits, Marvel has filed their own counter-lawsuits to keep their rights to the characters since many of their upcoming movies are riding on these special characters.

Marvel has filed lawsuits against the families of Ditko, Colan, and Stan Lee stating that the superheroes are ineligible for copyright termination.

Marvel Suing to Keep Rights to ‘Avengers’ Characters From Copyright Termination https://t.co/mn8zaQSgj9 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 24, 2021

This could potentially cost Marvel and Disney billions of dollars.

