Justin Lin, director of ‘F9’, has finally addressed the final chapters of the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise.

He says that ‘F10’ and ‘F11’ will close out the story and the franchise.

Lin said, “The idea of the last chapter being two films is correct. I have to say, I’m so glad- because I think when I first entered this franchise, a sequel was not given. You had to earn it, you know? And so to be sitting here talking to you and go, ‘Oh yeah, there’s gonna be two more movies!’ I’m like, ‘Wow.’ It means a lot. So, every day when I wake up, I’m trying to reconfigure and make sure hopefully whatever we’re talking about process-wise is gonna yield the best result. But I think having one chapter in two movies is correct. That’s where I sit today.”

'Fast & Furious 10' Director Confirms That the Final Chapter Will Be Two Movies https://t.co/ClJWc75E8F — Movieweb (@movieweb) September 24, 2021

He continued, “There’s an ambition of what we want to do and there’s also real-world issues that we’re encountering. But I feel like, for me, I don’t want to be greedy. I want to do what’s best for the process.”

‘Fast & Furious 10’ is coming out in April of 2023.

Are you sick and tired of ‘Fast & Furious’ movies?