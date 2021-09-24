Canadian Man Pummels Nurse who Vaccinated his Wife

Quebec authorities are searching for a man they say beat up a nurse because she vaccinated his wife.

The incident occurred earlier this week at a pharmacy in Sherbrooke, which is about 90 miles east of Montreal, according to police spokesman Martin Carrier. When the unidentified man learned a nurse at the pharmacy had administered a dose of vaccine to his wife, he blew his top and punched her “several times,” Carrier says. The nurse was treated at a local hospital for facial injuries and a possible concussion.

“We obviously condemn this gesture, which we deem unacceptable to the pharmacy teams who have been providing essential services since the start of the pandemic,” reads a statement released by the Jean Coutu Group, owner of the pharmacy.

