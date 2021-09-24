Family Finds Stranger in Mother’s Casket…Wearing her Clothes

A North Carolina funeral home has issued an apology to two sisters who stopped by to view their recently deceased mother — and found the body of another woman, who was wearing their mom’s clothes, in the casket instead.

Jennetta Archer, one of the sisters, says she doesn’t understand how the mistake was made, given there’s no resemblance between her mother and the woman they found in her casket. “She was swimming in the clothes because she was so small compared to my mother,” Archer says.

Making matters worse, workers at Ahoskie Funeral Home argued with the women, insisting the person in the casket was their mother, Archer says. They finally admitted their mistake after finding the mom’s body in a back room, she says.

