Security Added to Toilet Paper Aisle

No one really knows where this demand for toilet paper came from, but it’s so in demand that grocery stores are having to add security in their toilet paper aisles. So far Kroger, Stop & Shop, and Shop Rite are just three of the chains beefing up security around the toilet paper. Walmart, on the other hand, is using a mixture of cops and security services around their toilet paper. Other chains are using the plainclothes cop approach to try and deter any problems with hoarding and fighting over rolls of toilet paper.

