Life

Relief for Pet Owners Weathering COVID

Posted on

While many Americans are feeling uneasy about the prospect of missing work for weeks as coronavirus fear continues to grip the nation, one organization is working to make sure we’re able to take care of our pets. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has launched a relief effort that will provide $2 million in grants to animal shelters and pet food to owners. For more visit aspca.org.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top