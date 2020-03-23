Relief for Pet Owners Weathering COVID

While many Americans are feeling uneasy about the prospect of missing work for weeks as coronavirus fear continues to grip the nation, one organization is working to make sure we’re able to take care of our pets. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has launched a relief effort that will provide $2 million in grants to animal shelters and pet food to owners. For more visit aspca.org.

As we cope with the ongoing pandemic day by day, we can’t forget about shelter animals who are patiently waiting to find loving homes. We encourage you to contact your local animal shelter or rescue and see how you can help today: https://t.co/cEsaqvkPMi pic.twitter.com/IPWtuxWvDz — ASPCA (@ASPCA) March 19, 2020