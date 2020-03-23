Starbucks Closes Stores to Carryout Customers

Amid pressure from employees, Starbucks has announced that it will be closing its doors to carryout customers. Because of this decision, the chain will only be limited to drive-thru and delivery orders only. “I heard two things very clearly during our conversation: your concern for safety and the need for clarity around COVID-19 pay,” said EVP Rosann-Williams in an open letter to Starbucks workers. She understood so much that she also announced that all employees would be paid for 30 days no matter if they came to work or not.

