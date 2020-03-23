Life

Sex Amid The Coronavirus Crisis

Social distancing could potentially put a damper on your sex life. So is it safe to have a little lights-out fun while self-isolating? That depends, says a memo released by the New York City Department of Health, titled, “Sex and Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).” According to their guidelines, “you are your safest sex partner,” just so long as you wash them after taking matters into your own hands. If you are already quarantined with your significant other, “the next safest partner is someone you live with.” Those who swipe for love might want to refer to point number 1. There are also some handy tips on how to avoid spreading the disease and which prophylactic measures should be taken.

