Sex Amid The Coronavirus Crisis

Social distancing could potentially put a damper on your sex life. So is it safe to have a little lights-out fun while self-isolating? That depends, says a memo released by the New York City Department of Health, titled, “Sex and Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).” According to their guidelines, “you are your safest sex partner,” just so long as you wash them after taking matters into your own hands. If you are already quarantined with your significant other, “the next safest partner is someone you live with.” Those who swipe for love might want to refer to point number 1. There are also some handy tips on how to avoid spreading the disease and which prophylactic measures should be taken.

Confused about LBD? Can you do the sex while we’re social distancing:

All your answers are here, excuse me while I visit the safety deposit box: https://t.co/ggOwHczYHg — The Two Lasses In Love (@thetwolasses) March 23, 2020