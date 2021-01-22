Life

Shaquille O’Neal Accepts New Job in Georgia With the Henry County Sheriff’s Office

Shaquille O’Neal has always had an affinity toward law enforcement.

So it is not surprising that he was offered and accepted a job with the Henry County Sheriff’s office in Georgia.

In his new position, he will be the Director of Community Relations.

In his role, Shaq will bridge the gap between the community and law enforcement.

