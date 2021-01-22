Shaquille O’Neal Accepts New Job in Georgia With the Henry County Sheriff’s Office

Shaquille O’Neal has always had an affinity toward law enforcement.
So it is not surprising that he was offered and accepted a job with the Henry County Sheriff’s office in Georgia.
In his new position, he will be the Director of Community Relations.
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal will soon have a new role: Director of Community Relations for a local police force in Atlanta.
He has a long history of volunteering in the community, and kids in the neighborhood already have a name for him:
In his role, Shaq will bridge the gap between the community and law enforcement.
