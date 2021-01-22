2,000 COVID-19 Vaccines Ruined After Someone Unplugged The Freezer

Nearly 2,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were ruined after someone accidentally unplugged the freezer they were stored in.

Officials at Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center in Boston say the plug was “accidentally removed” by a contractor while cleaning, and an alarm meant to go off in such a situation failed.

Doses of Moderna vaccine must be stored at minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit and can only survive at room temperature for 12 hours.

Should any discipline be handed down over this mistake? How would you rate the overall vaccine distribution in the U.S. so far?