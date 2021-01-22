Study: Cannabis Can Help With Certain COVID-19 Symptoms

A new study out of Canada suggests that cannabis can help with certain types of COVID-19 symptoms.

Researchers say some cannabis strains can reduce inflammatory distress called a “cytokine storm” – which can lead to acute respiratory distress syndrome or ARDS.

One lead scientist said he was “not at all” surprised by the findings and said cannabis can help with a wide range of inflammation.

Have you ever used cannabis for specific medical purposes? Did it help?