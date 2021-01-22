Study: Cannabis Can Help With Certain COVID-19 Symptoms

A new study out of Canada suggests that cannabis can help with certain types of COVID-19 symptoms.
Researchers say some cannabis strains can reduce inflammatory distress called a “cytokine storm” – which can lead to acute respiratory distress syndrome or ARDS.
New Study Shows Cannabis Reduces Inflammatory ‘Storms’ Caused By #COVID19 via @forbes https://t.co/ffgiToK1UA #science #cannabis #health #news
— thePotNerd (@thepotnerd) January 22, 2021
One lead scientist said he was “not at all” surprised by the findings and said cannabis can help with a wide range of inflammation.
Have you ever used cannabis for specific medical purposes? Did it help?
