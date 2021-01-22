Hall of Famer and longtime ‘Home Run King’ Hank Aaron has died at the age of 86.

Aaron is one of the greatest players in MLB history, breaking Babe Ruth’s home run record in 1974 and hitting a record 755 homers during his 23-year MLB career. He still holds the all-time MLB record for RBIs and total bases and ranks third in hits.

Hank Aaron dies at 86. He used his Hall of Fame baseball career as a platform to champion civil rights. https://t.co/5F4dS6waxH — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 22, 2021

Aaron was also a key figure in the civil rights era and often received death threats from racist fans as he approached Babe Ruth’s record.

He remained a major presence in Atlanta and recently took the COVID-19 vaccine, hoping to set an example for the city’s black population.

