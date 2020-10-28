Shark takes arm & leg

Two people were hospitalized after a weekend shark attack involving a Ukrainian mother and son and their Egyptian tour guide.

CBS News reports the attack happened while the group was snorkeling off Egypt’s Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh.

The 12-year-old boy lost an arm. The guide lost a leg. And the woman suffered minor injuries.

A child has lost an arm and his mother suffered "deep wounds" in a shark attack in a marine reserve near the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt https://t.co/7CCNXiAhS9 — CNN (@CNN) October 28, 2020

The attacker is believed to be a 6-foot Oceanic Whitetip shark, which was seen acting “hostile towards humans.”

