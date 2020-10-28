Shark takes arm & leg

Two people were hospitalized after a weekend shark attack involving a Ukrainian mother and son and their Egyptian tour guide.
CBS News reports the attack happened while the group was snorkeling off Egypt’s Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh.
The 12-year-old boy lost an arm. The guide lost a leg. And the woman suffered minor injuries.
The attacker is believed to be a 6-foot Oceanic Whitetip shark, which was seen acting “hostile towards humans.”
