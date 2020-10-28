Life

Shark takes arm & leg

Posted on

Two people were hospitalized after a weekend shark attack involving a Ukrainian mother and son and their Egyptian tour guide.

CBS News reports the attack happened while the group was snorkeling off Egypt’s Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh.

The 12-year-old boy lost an arm. The guide lost a leg. And the woman suffered minor injuries.

The attacker is believed to be a 6-foot Oceanic Whitetip shark, which was seen acting “hostile towards humans.”

Does the worry of shark attacks keep you from enjoying the beach? Are you planning a getaway amid the pandemic? How do you try to stay safe?

