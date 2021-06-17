Shazam Crosses 1 Billion Song Matches

If you’ve ever asked, “Wait-what IS this song?,” there’s a good chance you’ve used the Shazam app to get your answer.

The song recognition app has officially hit a milestone, crossing 1 BILLION Shazams (or identifications) in a month.

Shazam owner Apple says that the app has tagged more than 50 million songs since it launched in 2002.

The most Shazam’d song of all time? “Dance Monkey” from Tones and I!

