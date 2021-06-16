Disney+ has decided to move the release date of their original series episodes from Friday to Wednesday.

Disney+ original movies will remain on Fridays.

The decision will apply to all scripted, unscripted, and animated series moving forward.

Disney Plus Shifts Original Series Release Days From Fridays to Wednesdays https://t.co/LiwxsxuD4W — Variety (@Variety) June 16, 2021

With this change, is it going to be harder to avoid spoilers on social media or will you just stay up on Tuesday night and risk being tired on Wednesdays?