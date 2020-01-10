Should Video Games Be Part Of The Olympics?

Should competitive video gaming, or ‘e-sports’, be added to the Olympics? The head of the IOC seems open to the idea. IOC president Thomas Bach says the Olympics “has to connect with hundreds of millions of gamers worldwide” in order to “remain relevant with the younger generation”. The Olympics has considered adding e-sports in the past but has rejected them so far, in part because many games are too violent.

