Warner Bros. To Use Artificial Intelligence To Choose Movie Projects

These days, no one’s job is safe from being replaced by a machine – not even Hollywood producers. Warner Bros. is reportedly investing in an artificial intelligence program that will help it choose which movie projects to greenlight. The program, called Cinelytic, crunches data to help determine a movie’s chances of being a hit, how much a star actor is worth, or how to best market the film. One Cinelytic founder says the system “can calculate in seconds what used to take days to assess by a human.” However, creative decisions will still be up to good old-fashioned humans.

Warner Bros. signs AI startup to help decide which films to back https://t.co/c80LN9xpOq pic.twitter.com/WAcyja8XbY — The Verge (@verge) January 9, 2020