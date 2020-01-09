Michigan Town Trying To Get Rid Of Marijuana Smell

Something stinks in the small town of Bessemer, Michigan – the smell of homegrown marijuana plants, that is. Council members of the 1,905 population town say the “skunk-like” smell of blooming marijuana plants is overwhelming since Michigan legalized home growing in 2018. Now the city is looking into buying an odor-detection device called the ‘Nasal Ranger’ to help crack down.

"You can smell marijuana everywhere. We've got people who can't sit in their backyard because the smell from their neighbor is so bad.” https://t.co/sWsQVf6Ate — WXYZ Detroit (@wxyzdetroit) January 9, 2020