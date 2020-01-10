Life

You Might Want To Update Firefox

If you are using the Firefox browser, you should probably update it as soon as possible. Homeland Security has urged users to install the update because of a huge vulnerability. A cyber-attacker could take control of your entire desktop. It doesn’t matter if you use a Windows or Mac system.
Firefox for mobile devices might not be affected by the security flaw.

Comments
