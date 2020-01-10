Teen Survives 30 Hours In Snowy Utah Mountains

A teen is lucky to be alive after a mountain adventure in the snow. Nicolas Stacy-Alcantara is 17-years-old. He went for a hike in Utah and planned to be home by dinner time. The weather turned snowy and his feet started to feel frozen. At that point, he knew he couldn’t make it back and had to survive outside overnight. Stacy-Alcantara dug a cave under a tree. Concerned about hypothermia, he tapped his hands to his chest to keep him warm and set a timer on his phone to go off every 30 minutes in case he fell asleep. When the morning came, he started hiking again. Some skiers with a satellite phone saw him. In total, it was a 30-hour ordeal. Stacy-Alcantara was taken to a hospital and was treated for frostbite and hypothermia. He’s expected to make a full recovery.

