Woman Punches Boyfriend In The Face For Leaving Her Dog Out In The Rain

Looks like Melissa Morris of Myrtle Point, Oregon will be looking for both a new pet sitter and boyfriend after an altercation on New Year’s Eve. According to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, the 38-year-old left her partner with a “marble-sized welt” and a scratch mark on his right eyebrow. What kicked off such a response? Morris admitted to deputies that she beat him up for leaving her dog out in the rain. That answer earned Morris a fourth-degree domestic assault charge.

