Robert Downey Jr. Says Iron Man Could Return

Could Iron Man return? According to Robert Downey Jr. that’s a possibility. While out promoting his movie Doolittle, he told Extra that you never say never. Downey also added, As far as I’m concerned, I hung up my guns and I’m good to let it go. I also think Marvel is on this journey now and they’re trying a bunch of other stuff, and I’m excited for them to see how all that goes. It’s hard to project. In the meantime, we’ll have to catch Downey on the big screen in Doolittle, which hits theaters on January 17.

The way I see it, there are 3 factors that could bring him back to the role:

Money

More Money

The Most Money

You keep buying. He’ll keep loving you 3000.