Sleeping With Sirens: Summer Acoustic Tour

with special guest The Rocket Summer

Saturday, August 4th at The Complex

Listen weekdays for Radio From Hell to give the Keyword Of Summer for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see SLEEPING WITH SIRENS this Saturday and qualify to be the X96 SUMMER VIP and meet the band at the show!

These are the specific contest rules for “Sleeping With Sirens 08/04/18 – Text2Win contest. Contest dates: 07/30/18 – 08/03/18. Listeners may enter to win (2) Sleeping With Sirens tickets by texting the keyword a random keyword to 33986 during when solicited on-air within the contest dates. The 96th text received will be chosen as the winner and contacted via text messaging. If there are less than 96 entries, the latest text received will be chosen as the winner. All participants are limited to (3) attempts per keyword. Message and data rates may apply. Winners will be notified by text and/or phone call. Winner must reply with Full Name, Date of Birth, and Email Address within 30 minutes of winning to claim their prize. Failure to reply timely may result in prize being forfeit and no consolation prize will be provided. Winner may claim their prize during normal business hours at the Broadway Media offices (50 West 300 South 2nd Floor in Salt Lake City, Utah) Monday through Friday, 9:00am to 5:00pm. No consolation prizes will be given if the prize is not picked up before the event date or within 30 days of winning. Prize is valued at approximately $60.00. Prize is provided by The Complex.