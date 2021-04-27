Smithsonian Museums And The National Zoo Will Reopen In May

Major attractions in Washington, D.C. will be reopening in a few days.

Seven Smithsonian Museums and the National Zoo are on the list.

Masks will be required for all visitors along with timed entry passes to limit capacity.

One of the first to open on May 5 will be the National Air and Space Museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center.

Later next month, the National Museum of American History and the National Zoo will also reopen.

The Smithsonian originally closed all of its museums in March 2020 as the pandemic hit.

