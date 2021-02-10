Sneakers Designed In Honor Of Former President Obama Set To Go On Sale For $25,000

Can we call them Air Obamas?

An exclusive pair of basketball kicks made in honor of former President Barack Obama will be up for sale on Friday (2/12).

You’ll have the chance to grab the Nike Hyperdunks on Sotheby’s auction website for a mere $25,000.

The white sneakers feature a dark blue signature Nike “swoosh” with dark blue detailing and the presidential logo on the tongue flap.

The numbers “44” (for the 44th President) are embroidered on the inner side of each shoe.

Sotheby’s says there are only two pairs of these shoes in existence; the other was made specifically for Obama in 2009.

