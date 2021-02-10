Heineken To Cut 8,000 Jobs As Pandemic Hits Brewer

Heineken is cutting 8,000 jobs and trying to “move beyond beer” as the pandemic has hammered sales.

The brewer of Moretti and Amstel said that amounts to about 10% of its global workforce.

Heineken reported a net loss of nearly $250 million in 2020 amid closures of restaurants and bars in key markets, as well as other restrictions on social gatherings and alcohol sales.

The company also announced it’s venturing into more flavored sparkling waters containing alcohol.

