Super Bowl Invader says the Stunt Earned him $374,000

The man who interrupted the Super Bowl by running across the field in a pink thong bathing suit and black shorts says he’s $374,000 richer for pulling off the stunt.
Yuri Andrade, 31, says he came up with the idea when he read the gambling website Bovada was offering 750-to-one odds that someone would run across the field during the big game — so he placed a bet and set out to make sure he’d win. And, as anybody who watched the game knows, he did.
Andrade says he was able to get past security because he had a friend of his serve as a decoy. And even though he was arrested and booked on a trespassing charge, Andrade says the financial windfall outweighs his legal troubles.
