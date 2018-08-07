Sons Of Anarchy Star To Appear On New “Mayans MC”

The new “Sons of Anarchy” spin-off “Mayans MC” is already starting off with some extra drama. Katey Sagal is set to reprise her role as the cold-hearted matriarch “Gemma,” on the September 4th FX premiere. Series creator Kurt Sutter also promised other SOA flashbacks and “easter eggs” for fans of the show. He didn’t confirm whether or not Charlie Hunnam aka “Jax” will make a cameo.

