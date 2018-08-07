Sleeping Too Much Leads To Higher Risk of Death

A new study indicates too much sleep can put you at risk for an early death.

The research involving over 3 million people around the world found excessive sleep was an indication of poor health. Cardiovascular issues and other undetected medical problems were most likely to be the culprit. What’s too much sleep? The study said anywhere from 9 to 11 hours a day puts you in the danger zone. Every extra hour of sleep over the recommended 7 to 8 hours increases your risk of dying sooner than expected.

Depression, low socioeconomic status, unemployment and low physical activity are associated with longer sleep time.