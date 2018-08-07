Tom Hardy Promises Pain If You Take A Photo Of His Kids

Tom Hardy has a problem if you feel the need to take pictures of his children.

Talking to Esquire, Hardy said, “If someone takes a photo of my kids, all bets are off. I will take the camera off you and beat the f**king s**t out of you.” Hardy continued, “I can see people’s behavior, I can see when a camera’s coming, It’s just odd. But [pictures of my] kids are a f**king no. They really are. And that’s what really bothers me, and it will fast-track me immediately to respond like any father in any situation.” Hardy has a 10-year-old son and a new baby on the way.