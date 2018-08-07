Man Starts “Amish Uber” Service With Horse & Buggy

An enterprising Amish man in Michigan has started his own “Amish Uber” service.

The tiny rural town of Colon, MI doesn’t have many Uber drivers around, so Timothy Hochstedler has begun offering rides in his horse and buggy, for a fee of $5. Hochstedler says he started the service because “Uber is hot right now, so we have Amish Uber.” The buggy might not get you there fast, but you’ll have plenty of time to enjoy the scenery.