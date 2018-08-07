3-bit Gaming for August 7th, 2018

Dead Cells
August 7 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
- Rougelike metroidvania game
- One death sends you back to the beginning of the game, but you keep some of your cool gear for the next try
Overcooked 2
August 7 (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
- Co-operative cooking simulation game
- Chop, cook, clean, work with team to manage kitchen
Madden 19
August 10 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
- Improved running and catching
- One of the best Madden titles in years
We Happy Few
August 10 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
- Set in a 1960s post-WWII Britain in which Germany conquered Britain
- The residents of a small village have collectively started taking a hallucinogen called Joy that “suppresses all unhappy memories, leaving its user to exhibit immense joy and happiness, but subjects them to decreased recognition of moral and long-term consequences, and leaves them easily manipulable.”
- You must survive in this dystopia, hiding from other people while scavenging food and weapons
World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth
August 14 (PC, MacOS)
- Two main factions have broken out into a massive war after nearly achieving peace
- The tidbits revealed about the story have sent shockwaves through the fan community
Tanglewood
August 14 (PC, Sega Mega Drive)
- Play as a cute fox trying to find its family
- Was actually developed on a Sega Genesis developer kit using Windows 95
- Sega doesn’t even have the capabilities to QA test it
- One person developed the entire game and manufactured the cartridges, which run on old Sega Genesis consoles
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.