‘Sopranos’ House Up For Sale

Are you a Sopranos fan? Here’s a chance to buy the ultimate collector’s item – the actual house the Soprano family lived in. The North Caldwell, New Jersey home used in the show has gone up for sale at a list price of $3.4 million. The 5,600 square-foot home sits on a 1.46 acre property with a two-car garage, a separate guest house, and the iconic winding driveway that Tony would walk down to get the paper. The house would get so many visits from eager Sopranos fans that orange cones had to be put up to keep them from driving up to the house.

20 years after its television debut, the house that Tony Soprano called home is listing for sale https://t.co/cYC4i2CcF5 — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 31, 2019