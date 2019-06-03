Chipotle Offering Nurses BOGO on June 4th

Nurses will be able to get an entree from Chipotle for now and free one to take back to eat during that long shift later on. On Tuesday, June 4th, which happens to be Nurse’s Appreciation Day, Chipotle is giving nurses buy one entree, get one free when they flash their I.D. inside the restaurant. It doesn’t matter if you want a burrito, tacos, salad or bowl, nurses of all kinds will get something free when they buy a dish at Chipotle.

The Mexican chain is celebrating nurses and everything they do. https://t.co/wJ1qr6xrch — Food & Wine (@foodandwine) June 3, 2019