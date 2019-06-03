Kid Books $2400 Flight Without Parents Realizing

Here’s a cautionary tale on why you should never check the little box that says “save my credit card information” on your phone’s browser and apps. Especially if you have kids. An autistic 13-year-old New Zealand boy, using a hand-me-down device from his parents that retained their banking details, booked himself an NZ$2,400 ($1,600 USD) flight from Adelaide to Rio de Janeiro. The father only learned about the upcoming trip after he received an email from the airline, which he then scrambled to undo. Qantas wasn’t very sympathetic, telling the couple that since it wasn’t a fraudulent booking, they were still on the hook for the cancellation fees.

