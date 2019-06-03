Guy Buys Woman A Drink, Sends Her The Bill The Next Day

After chatting her up at a British bar, a guy offered to buy Chlo Matthews a drink. Which she accepted. But what could have been the start to a great encounter, quickly fell apart. They both exchanged numbers, and the next day, the 20-year-old student paramedic received a message from the suitor named Danny. Rather than exchange pleasantries, he sent her a bill for the booze, revealing that because she didn’t sleep with him, she should pay him back. Taking to Twitter, Matthews put him on blast, racking up 60,000 likes and 8,900 retweets, along with over 1,000 comments.

So a guy bought me a drink when I was out last night and I gave him my number and… Chlo Matt is officially retiring from nights out pic.twitter.com/FpCzd4Yyv0 — Chlo Matthews (@chlojmatthews8) June 1, 2019