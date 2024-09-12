Boner of the Day for September 12th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: WHO IS TRUSTING THIS POS? WHY ARE THEY PUTTING HIM ON THE TODAY SHOW?
Billy McFarland was recently on the Today Show saying he has planned a second edition of the failed 2017 Fyre Festival, the festival that resulted in McFarland serving prison time. In 2017, McFarland planned a festival and sold tickets for Fyre on an island in the Bahamas and was endorsed by multiple celebrities. However, the festival was not how it was advertised and resulted in lawsuits. McFarland currently has not confirmed too many details about the anticipated festival coming up. “We will have cheese sandwiches. They’re going to be super expensive, too. We’re going to make them, like, really good. That’ll be, like, the highest priced food item, I think,” said McFarland. He then continued on to describe what the experience will be like. “You will be on a boat, have the luxury yachts that we partner with who will be docked and parked outside the island. But once again, Fyre is not just about this, like, luxury experience. It’s about the adventure. So you’ll be scuba diving with me. You’ll be bouncing around to other islands and other countries on small planes.” Tickets are said to be ranged from $1,400 to $1.1 million.
via Fox 13
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #2: THEY HAVE USED MY SON’S DEATH FOR POLITICAL GAIN
Ohio man, Nathan Clark, recently spoke at a Springfield City Commission meeting against Donald Trump and JD Vance using the death of his 11-year-old son, Aiden, for their own political gain. Aiden Clark was killed last August after the school bus he was in was crashed into by a Haitian immigrant in a minivan. “I wish that my son, Aiden Clark, was killed by a 60-year-old white man. I bet you never thought anyone would say something so blunt. But if that guy killed my 11-year-old son, the incessant group of hate-spewing people would leave us alone.” said Clark. “They make it seem as though our wonderful Aiden appreciates your hate. That we should follow their hate. Look what you’ve done to us. We have to get up here and beg them to stop. Using Aiden as a political tool is, to say the least, reprehensible for any political purpose.” Aiden Clark’s name has been used by Trump and Vance along with their claims of Haitian immigrants killing and eating the pets in Springfield, Ohio.
via Huffington Post
Boner Candidate #3: HE IS A VULGARIAN. HIS BEHAVIOR IN ALL THINGS IS APPALLING. HE THINKS OF NO ONE BUT HIMSELF. AND YET, SOME STILL THINK HE SHOULD BE PRESIDENT
Donald Trump attended multiple 9/11 commemorative events yesterday, and had Laura Loomer, who has openly voiced claims that George W. Bush was responsible for the attacks in 2001, with him. This has been interpreted as distasteful and offensive to many, as almost 3,000 lives were lost on that day. As offensive as it is, many are still not surprised that Trump associates with Loomer, because of how he acted on the day of the attacks. When the towers in the World Trade Center fell, Trump claimed and bragged that his building on Wall Street was now the tallest in Manhattan, also after saying he had witnessed the attacks firsthand. This also left people shocked and appalled even 23 years ago, considering watching the attacks happen was terrifying and serious. As a former president and a current presidential candidate, this is seen by many as Trump disgracing something sacred.
via The Atlantic