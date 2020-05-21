Life

Special Corvettes at Steep Discounts

This one’s gotta hurt! Hertz is selling more than 20 identical yellow 2019 Corvettes at steep discounts has it prepares for bankruptcy. These aren’t your base models either – they’re 650-horsepower Hertz 100th Anniversary Edition Z06’s with custom interiors.

The car rental industry is just one of many hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis. The travel and associated industries among the hardest hit. Most only have about 20,000 miles and can be found across the country for about $60,000 vs. the average non-Hertz ‘vette which fetches well over $80,000.

