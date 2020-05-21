Some Parents Refuse To Show These 10 Disney Movies To Their Kids

Written and released decades ago, some parents feel that there are certain classic Disney films that don’t fit in with the cultural norms of today. In a survey taken by Onbuy.com, nearly 4 out of 10 participants said they would not show these 10 animated features to their kids.

Making that list: Toy Story 3, Bambi, The Little Mermaid, The Jungle Book, Snow White, The Aristocats, Fantasia, Beauty, and the Beast, Peter Pan, and Dumbo.

While Dumbo and Peter Pan have been the subject of criticism for some time now, 62% of the parents said they didn’t have any issues so long as the movie was put into the context and culture of the time it came out.