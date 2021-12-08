Spoiler Alert: Google Says “Squid Game” Was The Most Trending TV Show In 2021

Google has released its 2021 Year In Search list which does a deep dive into the most searched trends around the world and in the United States.

Squid Game was high on the list of the most searched T.V. shows of 2021, ahead of the Netflix show was the T20 World Cup cricket championship followed by Bridgerton, WandaVision, Cobra Kai, and Loki.

DMX’s death was one of the most searched topics of 2021. As for movies, Eternals, Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings topped the list followed by Dune, Red Notice, Mortal Kombat, Cruella and Godzilla vs. Kong.

Other trends in 2021 included searches about Alec Baldwin, Birria tacos for food, and the United States’ most searched beverage was Ranch water while Olivia Rodrigo’s Drivers License was at the top of music searches. PopCat, FIFA 22, and Battlefield 2042 topped gaming searches.

