This Cannabis Brand Made an 850-Pound Pot Brownie—Here’s Why

The world’s biggest cannabis brownie has arrived thanks to MariMed, “a premier seed-to-consumer vertically integrated multi-state operator.”

The company produced the largest pot brownie ahead of National Brownie Day. The 850-pound pot brownie will help launch the company’s new brand, Bubby’s Baked.

According to MariMed’s press release, the brownie was made with 20,000 mg. of THC and the normal ingredients, flour, eggs, butter, and sugar.

Happy National Brownie Day! https://t.co/1j7WF3lrnW — LiveNOW from FOX (@livenowfox) December 8, 2021

Bubby’s Baked will mass-produce smaller versions of their pot brownie and distribute them to dispensaries in Maryland and Delaware in 2022.

