Former Burger King Employee Tattoos ‘WE ALL QUIT’ on Arm

Remember back in July in Nebraska a group of employees at a Burger King announced they were quitting on BK’s marquee?
The marquee said ‘WE ALL QUIT.’ The gesture went viral.
Now, one of the 8 employees decided to memorialize the moment with a tattoo.
We All (Still) Quit: Lincoln Burger King workers who walked got better gigs during ‘Great Resignation’ https://t.co/G6jDS5yUQP pic.twitter.com/JUMagRho06
— Joe Nicholson (@bldmovs) December 5, 2021
On her arm she tatted ‘WE ALL QUIT’
She said she got the tattoo as a reminder of her worth.
A former Burger King worker got 'WE ALL QUIT' tattooed on her arm after she and her coworkers ditched the chain https://t.co/pVOC7sP8NY pic.twitter.com/u8jKAVqaxX
— Tech News Tube (@TechNewsTube) December 6, 2021
If you were interviewing her and saw the tattoo on her arm would you hire her?
