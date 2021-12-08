Life

Former Burger King Employee Tattoos ‘WE ALL QUIT’ on Arm

Remember back in July in Nebraska a group of employees at a Burger King announced they were quitting on BK’s marquee?

The marquee said ‘WE ALL QUIT.’ The gesture went viral.

Now, one of the 8 employees decided to memorialize the moment with a tattoo.

On her arm she tatted ‘WE ALL QUIT’

She said she got the tattoo as a reminder of her worth.

If you were interviewing her and saw the tattoo on her arm would you hire her?

