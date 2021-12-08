Consumers Spent $133 Billion On Apps In 2021

Shutterstock

Smartphone users spent a record $133 billion on apps and games in 2021, according to a new report.

That’s a nearly 20 percent increase over 2020 – despite new app installs only ticking up by half a percentage point.

Consumers spent more than $85 billion through the Apple App Store, compared to $48 billion through Google Play.

