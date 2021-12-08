Consumers Spent $133 Billion On Apps In 2021

Smartphone users spent a record $133 billion on apps and games in 2021, according to a new report.
That’s a nearly 20 percent increase over 2020 – despite new app installs only ticking up by half a percentage point.
Consumers spent more than $85 billion through the Apple App Store, compared to $48 billion through Google Play.
App Annie: Consumers will spend $121B on games and apps in 2021 https://t.co/wYiJYj98NT by @rachelkaser
— GamesBeat (@GamesBeat) December 8, 2021
How much did you spend on apps and games in 2021? Has the pandemic made us all spend even more time on our phones?
