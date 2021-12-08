Government Predicts Gas Will Drop Below $3/Gallon Soon

Shutterstock

Gas prices are finally starting to fall – and are expected to drop even further, according to a government report.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration says the average price for a gallon of gas will be down to $3.01 by next month – and an average $2.88 in the new year.

The estimate is based on increased production and lower costs for barrels of oil.

Gas prices reached a high of $3.39 a gallon in November – the highest average in seven years.

Prices at the pump have finally started to creep lower, and that trend should significantly accelerate in the coming months, according to new government forecasts. https://t.co/cz7ugsosMJ — CNN (@CNN) December 8, 2021

