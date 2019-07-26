Star Wars Arcade Machine Available For Preorder

Who wants a stand-up arcade game at home? You do, don’t you? Presales of the Star Wars Home Arcade began on Thursday through Game Stop. The cabinet is five feet high and features arcade versions of the games based on A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and Return Of The Jedi. The console will cost you $499.

