Oldest Gorilla In Captivity Dies At 63

A gorilla named Trudy, believed to be the oldest gorilla in captivity, has died at the age of 63. Trudy is a western lowlands gorilla who was brought to the U.S. in 1957 as an infant, something that isn’t allowed today. She spent the last 31 years at the Little Rock Zoo in Arkansas. Keepers described Trudy as “spunky”, a “queen”, and “the boss lady” in the gorilla exhibit. Western lowland gorillas are endangered and have seen their wild population drop by 60 percent in the last 20 years.

