Here Are Some Tips To Prevent Robocallers

Nothing is worse than having your phone go off only to hear a robocaller on the other end. Aside from the minor annoyance, they can actually be dangerous. According to one study, many of the nearly 48 billion spoofing calls made to Americans last year were scammers, who pose as phony investors, bill collectors, and even the IRS in an effort to steal money and the identity of their unsuspecting targets. But there are a few ways to protect yourself. First and foremost, say the experts, don’t answer, which confirms the phone number and can lead to more calls. Better yet, send all calls you don’t recognize to voice mail. Sign up for the Do Not Call Registry run by the Federal Trade Commission and get an unwanted call blocking app from your carrier.

