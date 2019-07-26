Life

Angry Mom Says Childless People Should be Banned from Disney World

After spending a day trying to keep her 3-year-old entertained while waiting in ridiculously long lines, one mother has come up with an idea to combat overcrowding at Disney World: Ban childless millennials. In a rant posted on Facebook, the unnamed woman says she’s sick of seeing “childless couples” at Disney World. She writes, “IT P*SSES ME OFF TO NO END!!!!! When I see CHILDLESS COUPLES WITHOUT KIDS AT DISNEY WORLD!!!! DW is a FAMILY amusement park!!!! yet these IMMATURE MILLENNIALS THROW THEIR MONEY AWAY ON USELESS CRAP!!!” Her solution? “People without CHILDREN need to be BANNED!!!!”

The angry woman’s plan has received little support from the online community. One person comments, “As a single person with no kids who goes to Disney World all the time, this is making me feel extremely powerful.” Another points out that “a childless couple is still a family.” While yet another offers advice to the woman: “Take a pill, lady!”

